Galway Under 14s Begin All-Ireland Ladies Football Series Against Carlow, Kerry and Tyrone

Galway’s under-14 ladies footballers will commence Stage 1 of the All-Ireland series at Padraig Pearses GAA, Co. Roscommon on Saturday week (4th May).

Trevor Clohessy’s team qualified as Connacht champions following last week’s 9-7 to 1-5 dominant display over Roscommon.

The purpose of Stage 1 is to determine the seedings for the All-Ireland platinum quarter-finals. Galway’s group contains Carlow, Kerry and Tyrone. At the same time in Rathleague, Kildare, Cavan, Waterford and Roscommon will play-out their round-robin series.

Galway start against Carlow at 11am, they meet Kerry at 1pm, before taking on Tyrone at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the TG4 Connacht Senior Final between Galway and Mayo is fixed for St. Brigid’s GAA, Kiltoom on Sunday, 12th May at 2pm.

Both counties meet tonight (Wednesday, 24th April 2024) in the Connacht minor football championship. Throw-in at Milltown is 7pm.

Galway were beaten by Sligo in Round 1. They also host Roscommon on 1st May and conclude the group stages away to Leitrim seven days later.

The Connacht minor ladies football finals are down for Saturday, 18th May at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.