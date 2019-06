The Galway ladies have won their All Ireland U14 Football quarter – final against Mayo in Longford Slasher’s ground today.

Galway narrowly led at half time on a scoreline of 2-4 to Mayo’s 1-5. The second half saw the Galway ladies extend their dominance to finish the game on a decisive scoreline of Galway 3-8 Mayo 1-9.

Ciara Cohen was top scorer for the Galway side who will play their semi-final in two weeks time.