The action continues in the Galway Under 14 Football Feile this evening.

In the Division 1 Niall McGinn Cup, the semi finals throw in at 6pm.

First up in Knockdoemore Claregalway will take on Killanin while at the same time in the Prairie, Salthill Knocknacarra will play Corofin. Salthill Knocknacarra qualified after a 0-3 to 0-2 playoff victory over Oranmore Maree.

In the Division 2 Tommy Kelly Cup, the semi finals at 6pm feature Dunmore McHales versus Kinvara in Kilconly and at the same time Tuam Stars face An Spideal in Monivea.

Also at 6pm , in the St Columbas Credit Union Division 3 semi-finals it’s Killererin versus St. Brendan’s in Barnadearg and Milltown take on Carna Cashel/ Na Piarsaigh in Moycullen.