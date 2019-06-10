Galway U20s stay top as they quell the Rebels

Galway U20 manager Pádraic Joyce’s side built on their 1-18 to 0-10 win over Kildare by defeating Cork, 1-11 to 0-12 in Claughan, Co. Limerick on Saturday. Galway will now travel to Kilmallock to face Kerry on Wednesday evening.

Galway currently sit top, while Kerry are second after defeating Dublin 1-7 to 0-7 and drawing with Cork in a thriller, 1-16 to 0-19.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane spoke with Joyce after the match…

Here is a report of the game from Tommy…

Here is the table after last weekend’s action…