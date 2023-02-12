Galway U20’s Hurlers 28 Day Challenge for Galway Hospice

Galway Under 20s Kit Man Gerry Moloney is doing a sponsored weight loss challenge to lose 28lbs in 28 days, in aid of Galway Hospice.

Craughwell man Gerry has been kitman since 2019, overseeing two All-Ireland Minor victories. He is aiming to lose 12.5% of his body weight by 9th March and it’s hoped the short-term challenge will have long-term benefits for Galway Hospice.

The team has been closely aligned to Galway Hospice since 2019, when players visited patients in the Hospice’s Daycare and Inpatient Units.

Sean Walsh has been speaking to Gerry and Galway U20 Manager Brian Hanley

Sean then spoke to panelists Michael Walsh and Adam Nolan

Sean also spoke to panel members Liam Leen and Colm Molloy

Every panel member has had a family member cared for by Galway Hospice. “Our values are that we are honest, open and trusting and our values match the values of Galway Hospice,” explains Manager Brian Hanley. “The GAA is embedded in the local community, as is Galway Hospice and we are delighted to have the support of the Galway Under 20s,” says Mary Nash, Chief Executive of Galway Hospice.Team Nutritionist Dr Karen Keane will be monitoring Gerry’s progress along the way.

The challenge is being supported by Ability Property Services. “The company’s slogan The Quality You Deserve matches the values of the Under 20s Team and that of the Hospice, and we are delighted to support this challenge,” says owner Aidan Diskin.

Please support the Galway U20s Hurlers 28 Day Challenge.