The Galway U20 Footballers have an All-Ireland Final date with Dublin to look forward to next Saturday after beating Kerry in the Semi-Final played at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick this afternoon. Galway’s 1-15 to 1-10 win came from a total team performance and Donal O’Fatharta will look to the final with some confidence.

The Galway manager spoke to Kevin Dwyer after the game

Galway U20 Manager Donal O’Fatharta speaking to Kevin Dwyer following Galway’s win in the All-Ireland Semi-Final