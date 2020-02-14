Galway U20 Team Named To Face Leitrim In Connacht Semi-Final

The Galway team has been named to face Leitrim in the Connacht Semi-Final tomorrow in Carrick On Shannon. The team shows one change from the team that beat Mayo in Castlebar last weekend with Ryan Monaghan coming in for Nathan Granger.
To celebrate the upcoming Euromillions guaranteed 130m jackpot* for this week, we thought we'd help you find out what kind of millionaire you'll be! Plus, enter our competition below, to be in with a chance of winning €250!
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!
THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.