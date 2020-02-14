Galway U20 Team Named To Face Leitrim In Connacht Semi-Final

The Galway team that defeated Mayo in the Connacht U-20 Football Championsjhip quarter-final at MacHale Park, Castlebar. Back: Dara Whelan (Claregalway), Brian Harlowe (St Michael's), Seán Fitzgerald (Barna), Cian Costello (St James'), Cian Monaghan (Oughterard), Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Conor Flaherty (Claregalway), Nathan Grainger (Claregalway), Aidan Halloran (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), Jack Kirrane (Milltown), Donie Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks), Ryan Monaghan (Oughterard), Brian Mannion (Tuam Stars), Macdara Geraghty (Glenamaddy & Northern Gaels), Anthony Keating (Tuam Stars), Paul Kelly (Moycullen); Front: Conall Ó Caoimh (An Spidéal), Ethan Walsh (Cortoon Shamrocks), Oisín Gormally (Barna), Alan Greene (Oranmore-Maree), Jack Glynn (captain, Claregalway), James McLaughlin (Moycullen), Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy & Northern Gaels), Tomo Culhane (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Matthew Cooley (Corofin), Tony Gill (Corofin), Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane), Eoin Mannion (Milltown), Jason Reilly (Claregalway), Conor O'Neill (Kilconly) and Cian Deane (Moycullen).

The Galway team has been named to face Leitrim in the Connacht Semi-Final tomorrow in Carrick On Shannon. The team shows one change from the team that beat Mayo in Castlebar last weekend with Ryan Monaghan coming in for Nathan Granger.

The Galway team is…

1Conor Flaherty 
2Jonathan McGrath 
3Seán Fitzgerald 
4Jack Glynn
5Cian Monahan 
6Tony Gill 
7Cathal Sweeney 
8Conor Raftery 
9James McLaughlin 
10Ryan Monahan 
11Matthew Tierney 
12Paul Kelly 
13Alan Greene 
14Tomo Culhane
15Matthew Cooley 

