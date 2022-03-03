Galway U20 team named for Saturday’s game with Cork

Galway U20 footballers will play Cork this Saturday in Tuam Stadium in the second round of the John Kerins Cup. The match will be a repeat of the epic All-Ireland Minor final in 2019 that the Tribesmen narrowly lost out on after extra time on a scoreline of 3-20 to 3-14. Six of the starting team that day feature for Galway on Saturday.

Manager Donal Ó Fátharta has made four changes from his side’s defeat to Kerry in the opening round last weekend in Tralee. Colm Mac Donncha (Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir) replaces Jack Connolly (St Brendans)at number 4, Rory Donnellan (Corofin) is in for Sam O Neill (St James) at midfield, Warren Seoige (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór) comes in for Gary Higgins (St Michaels) and Evan Nolan (Salthill Knocknacarra) replaces Daniel Cox (Maigh Cuilinn). Charlie Power (also Salthill Knocknacarra) is moved into corner forward with Nolan in at half forward.

Claregalway’s Nathan Grainger will be looking to keep up his impressive form from last week when he scored four of Galway’s six points in Tralee, with 2 of those coming from play. Former All-Ireland Minor finalists Evan Nolan and Warren Seoige came on against the Kingdom but now start for the first time this year under Ó Fátharta. Seoige was one of Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir’s key players in their 2022 Connacht club Championship run.

Galway U20’s v Kerry match report by Domhnall Ó Confhaola

Austin Stack Park in Tralee was the venue for a repeat of the 2019 All-Ireland minor semi final clash between Kerry and Galway, but this time with a different outcome. An afternoon of challenging weather conditions ended in disappointment as the Kerry recorded their second win in the u20 development league on a 0-13 to 0-6 scoreline and book their place in the final against either Dublin, Kildare or Laois.

Galway found things difficult in the first half against the strong wind and an aggressive and resilient Kerry defence who are yet to concede a goal in the two games they have played. The Tribesmen trailed 0-6 to 0-2 at half time after waiting 20 minutes for their first score by Gary Higgins (St. Michaels) from a free.

Even against the wind in the second half it would be Declan O’Sullivan’s young Kerry side who were on top and they extended their lead to 0-7 to 0-4 midway through the second half. Some excellent points from play from Cillian Burke, Ruairi Murphy, Tommy Cronin and their talisman for the afternoon Thomas O’Donnell finally sealed victory for Kerry, with Claregalway’s Nathan Grainger Galway’s only real attacking threat on the day with 0-4, 0-2 of that coming from play.

Galway are now guaranteed another 2 games before the all important Connacht championship clash with old rivals Mayo on the 6th of April, including this Saturday’s meeting with Cork in Tuam Stadium.

KERRY: Devon Burns 0-1 (free), Cian O’Donoghue, Alan Dineen, Joey Nagle, Enda O’Connor (Pictured above), Armin Heinrich, Adam Curran, Ruairi Murphy 0-2, Cillian Burke 0-1, Tom Doyle, Thomas O’Donnell 0-4, Evan Looney, Dylan Geaney 0-3 (0-2 frees), Jack O’Connor 0-1 (free), Gearoid Hassett Subs: Kevin Goulding for Hassett, 39’, Keith Evans for Doyle, 43’, Ryan O’Grady for J O’Connor, 49’, Tommy Cronin 0-1 for Looney, 53’, Cathal Ryan for Murphy, 56’

GALWAY: James Egan; Conor Corcoran, Eanna Donoghue, Jack Connolly; Cormac Greaney, Ruairi King (Pictured above), Daniel Flaherty 0-1; Sam O’Neill, Conall Gallagher; Charlie Power (Pictured above), Gary Higgins 0-1 (free), Dylan Brady; Daniel Cox, Jake Slattery, Nathan Grainger 0-4 (0-2 frees) Subs: Warren Seoige for Higgins, Luke O’Connor for Connolly, Evan Nolan for O’Neill, Liam O Conghaile for Slattery, Jack Dowd for Power