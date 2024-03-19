Galway U20 team named for Leitrim championship opener

The Galway Under 20 football team to play Leitrim on Wednesday evening in the opening round of the Connacht Championship has been named by new manager Derek Savage. The side includes six players who featured in last year’s Connacht U20 final defeat to Sligo (0-14 to 0-13) in Tuam Stadium, including half-backs Jack Lonergan and Jack Folan, team captain Matthew Thompson and Daithi Kilcommins in the half-forward line and both Sean Bermingham and Luc O’Connor in the subs who both started last year’s provincial final. Throw-in at Duggan Park is at 7 pm and is live on the Galway Bay FM website.