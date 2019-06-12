Galway U20 team named for clash with Kerry tonight

By
Sport GBFM
-

The Galway team to face Kerry this evening in Kilmallock in their penultimate game of the U20 John Kerins Cup has been named.

There are three changes from the team that beat Cork last weekend. Kilconly’s Conor O’Neill comes in for Liam Boyle, Oughterard’s Matthew Tierney comes in for Ben O’Connell, and Milltown’s Liam Costello comes in for Conor Newell.

The Galway team is as follows….

  1. Oran Burke
  2. Ross Mahon
  3. Sean Mulkerrin (Captain)
  4. Eoghan McFadden
  5. Conor O’Neill
  6. Ciaran Potter
  7. Jack Kirrane
  8. Maitias Barrett
  9. Mikey Culhane
  10. Matthew Tierney
  11. Gavin Burke
  12. Liam Costello
  13. Darragh Silke
  14. Padraig Costello
  15. Rory Cunningham

Padraig Joyce’s side are top of the table with two games remaining, this evening against Kerry and Dublin next Saturday in Ballinasloe at 1pm.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR