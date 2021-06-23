Galway U20 manager looks ahead to tonight’s Leinster Hurling Final

print

Galway face Dublin this evening in the 2020 Leinster U20 Hurling Final in O’Connor Park in Tullamore with throw in at 7.30pm.

The winner of this will face Cork in the All-Ireland Final.

Manager Jeff Lynskey named the team on Monday Night and sees four changes from the team that beat Kilkenny in the Leinster Semi-Final.

Alex Connaire and Adrian Prendergast are out through injury and are replaced by Adam Brett and Mark Kennedy. Eoin Lawless comes into the full back line in place of Oisin Salmon while John Cooney replaces Oisin Flannery in the corner forward position.

The team is captained by T.J.Brennan.

Jeff Lynskey spoke to Niall Canavan