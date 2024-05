Galway U20 lose Connacht Final to Roscommon – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

Three second half goals proved to be Galway’s undoing on Saturday in the Connacht U20 Football Final on Saturday evening.

Second-half goals from Shane McGinley, Niall O’Donnell and Ryan O’Dowling helped Roscommon to an 11th Connacht U20 title.

Here is the commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Kevin Dwyer.

Following the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Galway Manager Derek Savage.