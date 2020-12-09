Galway U20 Hurling Team Named To Face Laois in Leinster Quarter Final

print

The Galway Under-20 Hurling team to play Laois in the Leinster championship quarter final on Friday evening in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, has been announced.

The side contains four members of the Galway senior hurling panel namely goalkeeper Darach Fahy, team captain T.J.Brennan, Diarmuid Kilcommins and Conor Walsh.

Those four along with Sean Neary and John Fleming started on last year’s Under-20 team beaten by Kilkenny.

There are 2 members of the 2019 All-Ireland minor winning side starting, they being Ian McGlynn and Alex Connaire and indeed they make up the midfield pairing. Oisin Flannery, who excelled for St.Thomas’ in this year’s county senior championship, starts at corner forward in a line also containing the aforementioned Fleming and Donal O’Shea.

Interestingly, Diarmuid Kilcommins and Adam Brett, who were both in the half forward line in the 2018 All Ireland minor final victory, are selected in the half back line.

In all nine of the starting team are eligible to play at this grade in 2021.

The team in full is:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Oisin Salmon (Clarinbridge)

3. T.J.Brennan (Clarinbridge) – team captain

4. Jason O’Donoghue (Gort)

5. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

6. Adam Brett (Killimordaly)

7. Dylan Shaughnessy (Loughrea)

8. Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)

9. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

10. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

11. Sean Neary (Castlegar)

12. Adrian Prendergast (Craughwell)

13. Oisin Flannery (St.Thomas’)

14. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt)

15. Donal O’Shea (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

Subs

16. Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry)

17. Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)

18. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore)

19. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

20. Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge)

21. Sean McDonagh (Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

22. Mark Gill (Castlegar)

23. Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge)

24. Paddy Commins (Gort) The game throws in at 7.30pm and is live on Galway Bay FM.