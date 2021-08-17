Galway U20 Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Final

print

The Galway Under 20 hurling team to play Cork in the All-Ireland final tomorrow evening, Wednesday, in Thurles, has been announced.

There is one personnel change from the team that beat Dublin in the Leinster final recently with Greg Thomas coming into the side in place of Jason O’Donoghue.

There are a number of positional changes with Diarmuid Kilcommins starting at midfield while the aforementioned Thomas lines out at right half forward.

Niall Collins is positioned at centre forward with Sean McDonagh in the inside line alongside Donal O’Shea and Oisin Flannery.

The team in full is:

Paddy Rabbitte (Athenry) Eoin Lawless (Athenry) Eoghan Geraghty (Oranmore/Maree) Christy Brennan (Clarinbridge) Shane Quirke (Athenry) Sean Neary (Castlegar)- joint captain Evan Duggan (St.Thomas’) Ian McGlynn (Kilconieron)- joint captain Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown) Greg Thomas (Castlegar) Niall Collins (Cappataggle) John Cooney (Sarsfields) Sean McDonagh (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough) Donal O’Shea (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Oisin Flannery (St.Thomas’)

The game throws in at 7.30pm in Semple Stadium, Thurles and it is live on Galway Bay Fm.