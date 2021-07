Galway U20 Hurlers win Leinster Championship for the second time – Report and Reaction

print

The Galway U20 Hurlers are Leinster Champions for only the second time after beating defending champions Dublin this evening by 2-15 to 0-15 in O’Moore Park Portlaoise.

Dublin’s tenure as champions was indeed short as they beat Galway in the 2020 decider just five weeks ago.

Sean Walsh reports…

Niall Canavan spoke to Sean Neary of Castlegar who is joint captain of Galway along with Kilconieron’s Ian McGlynn..

Niall also spoke to Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey..

Galway will play the winners of the Munster U20 Hurling Final in the All-Ireland Final on Saturday week.

Scorers:

Galway: Donal O’Shea (0-7, 4f), Oisin Flannery (1-2), John Cooney (1-0), Sean McDonagh (0-3), Sean Neary, Jason O’Donoghue and Niall Collins (0-1 each).

Dublin: Ciaran Foley (0-8, 6f, 1’65), Kevin Lahiff, Dara Purcell, Patrick Dunleavy (0-2 each), Donal Leavy (0-1),

Galway: Paddy Rabbitte; Eoin Lawless, Eoghan Geraghty, Christy Brennan; Shane Quirke, Sean Neary, Evan Duggan; Ian McGlynn, Jason O’Donoghue; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Sean McDonagh, John Cooney; Niall Collins, Donal O’Shea, Oisin Flannery.

Subs: Alex Connaire for O’Donoghue (45), Greg Thomas for Kilcommins (46), Conor Flaherty for Duggan (51), Liam Collins for N Collins (56), Colm Cunningham for McGlynn (59)

Dublin: Ben Hynes; Davy Crowe, Brian Sheehy, Iain Ó Heither; Paddy Doyle, Cian Ó Cathasaigh, Patrick Dunleavy; Darragh Power, Donal Leavy; Darach McBride, Kevin Lahiff, Pádhraic Linehan; Ciaran Foley, Seamus Fenton, Dara Purcell.

Subs: Cian Boyle for McBride (41), Liam Dunne for Lahiff (50), Joe Flanagan for Linehan (55).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).