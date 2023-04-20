Galway U20 hurlers take on Wexford in Leinster Championship

The Galway U20 hurlers will be looking for their first win in this year’s Leinster Championship when they take on Wexford on Friday evening in Netwatch Dr. Cullen Park in Carlow (7.30 pm). After defeats to Dublin (1-19 to 1-17) and Kilkenny (5-20 to 3-20), Brian Hanley’s side will either have a provincial semi-final or quarter-final to look forward to. Ahead of the game, Niall Canavan spoke to the Galway manager…

The Galway U20 hurling team to play Wexford shows 3 changes from the side that lost to Kilkenny last weekend, with Reuben Davitt, Darren Murphy and Greg Thomas coming into the starting team. The game is live on Galway Bay FM and Clubber TV at 7.30pm.