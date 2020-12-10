Galway U20 Hurlers Raring To Go For Leinster Hurling Quarter Final – Jeffrey Lynskey.

print

The Galway U20 Hurlers face Laois on Friday Evening in the Leinster Quarter Final at O’Moore Park throwing in at 7.30pm.

The Galway Team was named yesterday and side contains four members of the Galway senior hurling panel namely goalkeeper Darach Fahy, team captain TJ Brennan, Diarmuid Kilcommins and Conor Walsh.

Those four along with Sean Neary and John Fleming started on last year’s Under-20 team beaten by Kilkenny. There are 2 members of the 2019 All-Ireland minor winning side starting, they being Ian McGlynn and Alex Connaire and indeed they make up the midfield paring. Oisin Flannery, who excelled for St Thomas’ in this year’s county senior championship, starts at corner forward in a line also containing the aforementioned Fleming and Donal O’Shea. Interestingly, Diarmuid Kilcommins and Adam Brett, who were both in the half forward line in the 2018 All Ireland minor final victory, are selected in the half back line.

Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey spoke to Niall Canavan