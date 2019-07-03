Galway U20 hurlers look forward to Kilkenny clash

The Galway Under-20 hurling team to play Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-final tomorrow evening (Thursday) at O’Connor Park Tullamore has been announced.

The team is comprised of players from Galway’s successful All-Ireland minor winning panels of 2017 and 2018- indeed eleven of the starting team saw action in the 2017 All-Ireland minor final while two of Galway’s successful 2018 All-Ireland minor winning team, namely Séan Neary and Diarmuid Kilcommins start.

Darren Morrissey, who made his senior championship debut for Galway recently against Dublin, is picked at corner back while corner forward Sean Bleahene also saw game time with the Galway seniors during this year’s national hurling league.

Darach Fahy mans the goalkeeping position while Mark Gill and T.J.Brennan are selected in the central defensive positions. Séan Neary, minor captain in 2018 and Conor Caulfield, who played in last year’s Leinster under-21 final victory, form the midfield partnership while Conor Walsh, John Fleming and Sean Bleahene lead the attack.

The team is jointly captained by Caimin Killeen and Séan Bleahene.

The team in full is:

Darach Fahy (Ardrahan) Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) Mark Gill (Castlegar) Caimin Killeen (Loughrea)- Joint Captain Ronan Glennon (Mullagh) T.J.Brennan (Clarinbridge) Daniel Loftus (Turloughmore) Séan Neary (Castlegar) Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown) Conor Walsh ( Turloughmore) Shane Ryan (Clarinbridge) Mark Kennedy (Clarinbridge) John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt) Séan Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)- Joint Captain

The game has a 7.30pm throw-in tomorrow in O’Connor Park, Tullamore and will be live on Galway Bay Fm. Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey has been speaking to Niall Canavan.. .