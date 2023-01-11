Galway U20 Hurlers get four games as details of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship have been announced

The Galway U20 Hurlers will get a minimum of four games in the 2023 Leinster Championship following the announcement of the fixtures.

The fixtures also confirmed that Galway will be playing all their games in Leinster venues.

Galway will be in Tier One along with Dublin, Kilkenny and Wexford with their first game against Dublin played at an Offaly venue.

Round two will see Galway face Kilkenny, again at an Offaly venue with their Round three game with Wexford played at a Laois venue.

The top two teams in the tier will go straight to the Leinster Semi-Finals with the teams who finish third and fourth going into the Quarter Finals along with the top two teams from Tier two who are Antrim, Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

No dates have been confirmed yet for these games.

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Tier One

Round 1:

Dublin v Galway Offaly Venue

Wexford v Kilkenny Wexford Venue

Round 2:

Dublin v Wexford Dublin Venue

Galway v Kilkenny Offaly Venue

Round 3:

Kilkenny v Dublin Kilkenny Venue

Galway v Wexford Laois Venue

Top 2 Teams to Semi-Finals, teams 3 & 4 to Quarter Finals