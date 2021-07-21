Galway U20 Hurlers Book Spot In Leinster Final

print

Galway’s Under 20 Hurlers overcame a game Kilkenny in the Leinster Semi-Final on Tuesday night last winning by 1-18 to 1-13.

The win, and Dublin’s win over Offaly, means that the teams will meet in a provincial final for the second time in the space of five weeks. Dublin winning the 2020 edition by two points.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of this remarkable game with match commentators Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan..

Niall Canavan gave this Full Time Report

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Jeffrey Lynskey

The Galway team that faced Kilkenny in the Leinster Semi-Final

Our Live Match Commentary is brought to you in association with…