Galway U20 Hurlers Book Place In Leinster Semi-Final

Galway’s Under 20 Hurlers are through to the Leinster Semi-Final after a comfortable win over Laois by 4-21 to 0-7 at O’Moore Park.

Niall Canavan reports

After the game, Niall spoke to the Galway captain TJ Brennan..

Niall also spoke to Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey..

Galway will face Kilkenny in the Leinster Semi-Final on Friday Evening next.

Scorers for Galway: Donal O’Shea 2-7 (1-0 pen, 6fs, 165), Ian McGlynn 1-2, Mark Kennedy 1-0, Diarmuid Kilcommins 0-2, Conor Walsh 0-2, Seán MacDonagh 0-2 (1 sideline), Sean Neary 0-1, Alex Connaire 0-1, John Fleming 0-1, Adrian Prendergast 0-1, Jason O’Donoghue 0-1 Caimín Killeen 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: Daniel Delaney 0-4 (4fs) Tomás Keyes 0-1, Fionn Holland 0-1, Joe Phelan 0-1.

GALWAY: Darach Fahy; Oisín Salmon, TJ Brennan, Jason O’Donoghue; Diarmuid Kilcommins, Adam Brett, Dylan Shaughnessy; Alex Connaire, Ian McGlynn; Conor Walsh, Sean Neary, Adrian Prendergast; Donal O’Shea, John Fleming, Oisín Flannery.

Subs: Seán MacDonagh for Flannery (37), Conor Flaherty for Brett (45), Mark Kennedy for Walsh (45), Caimín Killeen for Fleming (50).

LAOIS: Cathal Dunne; Danny Brennnan, Enda Parlon, Aaron Gaughan; Fionán Mahony, Ciarán Burke, Padraic Dunne; John Maher, Joe Phelan; Ciarán Byrne, Daniel Delaney, Thep Fitzpatrick; James Duggan, Mark Hennessy, Tomás Keyes.

Subs: Ian Shanahan for Gaughan (10), Fionn Holland for Keyes (14), Ciarán Conroy for Fitzpatrick (37), Cormac Rigney for Duggan (51), Eoin O’Connor for Holland (52).

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).