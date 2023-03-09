Galway U20 footballers take on Dublin in John Kerins Cup final

The Galway U20 footballers will bid to win the John Kerins Cup this Saturday when they take on Dublin in the Laois GAA Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise at 2pm. After losing their opening game to Roscommon in the pre-championship development league, Galway beat Cork and Laois to book their place in Saturday’s final. Dublin meanwhile, beat Kerry and drew with Kildare to qualify for the final on scores for.

*GALWAY PLAY LEITRIM in the Connacht U20 Championship semi-final on Tuesday, April 4th at a Galway venue.

The Galway team has been named:

John Kerins Cup Results 2023:

Group 1 – Roscommon 1-13 Galway 1-10; Galway 1-11 Cork 0-7; Galway 1-12 Laois 1-11

Group 2: Dublin 2-14 Kerry 2-11; Dublin 1-8 Kildare 1-8