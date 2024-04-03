Galway U20 footballers face Sligo in Connacht Championship this evening

After an opening round victory over Leitrim and a four-point defeat to Mayo last week, the Galway U20 footballers face a crucial round-robin game this evening against defending champions Sligo in Tuam Stadium (6.15 pm, live on Galway Bay FM website). Manager Derek Savage has made one change to the side that lost to Mayo in Castlebar, with Dara Walsh from Killannin starting at midfield in place of Daithi Kilcommins from Annaghdown. Sligo have played one game in the championship to date, a 0-9 each draw with Roscommon last week.