Galway U20 football team unchanged for Connacht Final

Galway U20 football manager Padraig Joyce and his selectors have named an unchanged starting team for tomorrow night’s Connacht U20 football final against Mayo in Tuam Stadium (7.30pm). Galway qualified for the final after a 0-17 to 1-7 win over Roscommon in Kiltoom last Wednesday, while Mayo were easy winners over Sligo in MacHale Park on a 1-25 to 1-6 scoreline.

Oran Burke (Corofin) Ross Mahon (Corofin) Sean Mulkerrins (Capt – Oileáin Arann) Eoin McFadden (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin Clonberne) Ciaran Potter (Annaghdown) Jack Kirrane (Milltown) Mathias Barrett (Leitir Mór) Michael Collins (Tuam Stars) Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) Gavin Burke (Corofin) Ben O’Connell (Tuam Stars) Darragh Silke (Corofin) Padraig Costello (Dunmore MacHales) Rory Cunningham (St Brendans)