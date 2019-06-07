Galway U20 Football Team Named To Face Cork

The Galway U20 team to face Cork in the John Kerins Cup Tomorrow has been named. There are two changes from the side that beat Kildare with Ciaran Potter replacing Conor Campbell at 6 and Michael Culhane comes in for Enda Tierney at 9.

Galway U-20 Team to play Cork on Saturday 8th June – Venue Claughan GAA, Limerick



1. Oran Burke

2. Ross Mahon

3. Seán Mulkerrin

4. Eoghan McFadden

5. Liam Boyle

6. Ciaran Potter

7. Jack Kirrane

8. Matthias Barrett

9. Michael Culhane

10. Ben O’Connell

11. Gavin Burke

12. Conor Newell

13. Darragh Silke

14. Padraig Costello

15. Rory Cunningham



