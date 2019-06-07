Galway U20 Football Team Named To Face Cork

The Galway U20 team to face Cork in the John Kerins Cup Tomorrow has been named. There are two changes from the side that beat Kildare with Ciaran Potter replacing Conor Campbell at 6 and Michael Culhane comes in for Enda Tierney at 9.
Galway U-20 Team to play Cork on Saturday 8th June –
Venue Claughan GAA, Limerick
1. Oran Burke
2. Ross Mahon
3. Seán Mulkerrin
4. Eoghan McFadden
5. Liam Boyle
6. Ciaran Potter
7. Jack Kirrane
8. Matthias Barrett
9. Michael Culhane
10. Ben O’Connell
11. Gavin Burke
12. Conor Newell
13. Darragh Silke
14. Padraig Costello
15. Rory Cunningham