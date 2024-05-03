Galway Bay FM

3 May 2024

Galway U20 football team named for Connacht Final against Roscommon

Galway U20 football manager Derek Savage has named the team for tomorrow evening’s Connacht Final against Roscommon in MacHale Park, Castlebar (5.15 pm). There is one change from the side that beat Sligo in the semi-final, with Ciaran Mulhern from Mountbellew Moylough coming in for Jack Mullen from Claregalway at corner forward. Elsewhere, Jack Lonergan moves to midfield from centre forward in a straight swap with Conor Heneghan.

