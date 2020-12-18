Galway U20 Football Team Named For All-Ireland Final

Galway manager Donal O’Faharta has named his team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland U20 Football Final tomorrow afternoon in Croke Park. The team shows three changes from the team that beat Kerry in the Semi-Final with Cathal Sweeney in for Jack Kirrane, Paul Kelly comes in for Alan Greene and Tomo Culhane comes in for Oisin Gormley.
The Team Is…
- Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)
- Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane)
- Sean Fitzgerald (Bearna)
- Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
- Cian Monahan (Oughterard)
- Tony Gill (Corofin)
- Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
- Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy)
- Cian Hernon (Bearna)
- Paul Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)
- Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)
- Ryan Monahan (Oughterard)
- Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough)
- Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
- Matthew Cooley (Corofin)
Tomorrow’s All-Ireland Final throws in at 2.15 and is live here on Galway Bay FM