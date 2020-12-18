Galway U20 Football Team Named For All-Ireland Final

print

Galway manager Donal O’Faharta has named his team to face Dublin in the All-Ireland U20 Football Final tomorrow afternoon in Croke Park. The team shows three changes from the team that beat Kerry in the Semi-Final with Cathal Sweeney in for Jack Kirrane, Paul Kelly comes in for Alan Greene and Tomo Culhane comes in for Oisin Gormley.

The Team Is…

Conor Flaherty (Claregalway) Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane) Sean Fitzgerald (Bearna) Jack Glynn (Claregalway) Cian Monahan (Oughterard) Tony Gill (Corofin) Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Conor Raftery (Glenamaddy) Cian Hernon (Bearna) Paul Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn) Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) Ryan Monahan (Oughterard) Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough) Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Matthew Cooley (Corofin)

Tomorrow’s All-Ireland Final throws in at 2.15 and is live here on Galway Bay FM