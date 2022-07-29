Galway U19 Women bids to win FAI National Cup Tomorrow

The Galway FA’s Under 19 Women’s side will bid to create more shocks tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Wexford League in the Final of the FAI Women’s U19 National Cup.

Already, Kevin O’Neill’s side have beaten South Tipperary in the Quarter-Final and in the Semi-Final, they stunned the national footballing fraternity with an impressive 5-0 win over the Metropolitan Girls League.

However, they face a side who have won this competition on several occasions while for Galway it’s their first ever appearance in the Final.

Manager Kevin O’Neill has been speaking to John Mulligan