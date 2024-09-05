Galway U19 Football Championship Round Up

There was a full round of games in the U19 football championships in Galway last night, with the group stages drawing to a close and the county final pairings starting to become clearer.

In the West Board U19 A Championship, defending county champions KILLANNIN defeated Maigh Cuilinn 4-5 to 3-7 in the semi-final, and they go on to play ORANMORE MAREE in the final. Oranmore Maree won all three of their group games against Killannin, Maigh Cuilinn and Salthill Knocknacarra to top the group. Maigh Cuilinn had beaten Killannin in the last group game two weeks’ ago by 5-11 to 1-8 to finish second in the group and earn home advantage for last night’s semi-final, but Killannin turned the tables to set up a meeting with favourites Oranmore Maree in the final.

In the North Board U19 A Championship, DUNMORE MACHALES made if 5 wins out of 5 as they beat Claregalway at home by 1-15 to 1-12 to top the group and go straight into the divisional final. That meant a straight shoot-out between Mountbellew Moylough and Corofin to see who would play TUAM STARS in the semi-finals, as Tuam had 5 points on the board from their five games. MOUNTBELLW MOYLOUGH won out by 2-11 to 2-7 and they will have home advantage over Tuam in the semi-finals, with the winner facing Dunmore.

In the West Board U19 B Championship, AN CHEATHRU RUA top the group and go straight into the final, while ST JAMES will have home advantage in the semi-final in two weeks’ time against city rivals ST MICHAELS, after St Michaels defeated Micheal Breathnack 3-12 to 1-9 on Monday night to guarantee third spot.

In the North Board B Championship, MELOUGH/PADRAIG PEARSES can overtake ATHENRY (who they beat 1-10 to 0-5 in Round 1), top the group and book a place in the divisional final if they beat Northern Gaels in Glenamaddy next Tuesday night (6.45pm) in their last group game. In the other outstanding group game, KINVARA can squeeze into the semi-final with a win at home to Eastern Harps on Friday week (Sept 13th). ATHENRY currently top the group, ahead of CAHERLISTRANE, but the last two group games look likely to change the order of the top 3 teams.

In the West Board U19 C Championship, NAOMH ANNA, LEITIR MÓR top the group with maximum points and go into the divisional final, while OUGHTERARD are at home to CARNA CAISEAL/NA PIARSAIGH in the semi-final.

In the North Board U19 C Championship, there are 9 teams divided into two groups. In Group A, KILCONLY and MILLTOWN have both won all three of their group games and have one game left each. Milltown are at home to Killererin next Monday night and Kilconly are at home to CORTOON SHAMROCKS, who are top of Group B, next Wednesday night. The other outstanding game is also next Monday night, as CALTRA (who are third in Group A) play their final group game at home to GAEIL NA GAILLIMHE (who are second in Group B). The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Cover Photo: 2023 County U19 A Football Champions Killannin, after they beat Corofin 0-15 to 3-3 in the county final last November in Pearse Stadium.