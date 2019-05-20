Galway U16 Ladies crowned Connacht Champions for third year in a row

Galway 5-18 Mayo 1-7

Galway U16 Ladies destroyed Mayo in a dominant display at Ballyhaunis GAA club on Sunday. Goals from Mairead Glynn, who got two on the day, Verona Glynn, Laura Kelly, and substitute Kate Slevin highlighted how clinical the Tribeswomen were on the day.

Galway can now complete a three-in-a-year of All-Irelands at U16 level. They will meet Cork in the All-Ireland Semi-Final on Wednesday 10th of July, with Cavan and Meath playing in the other Semi-Final.

Galway Ladies U16 manager Stephen Hession spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Tomás Keating after the match.

Galway: A. Griffin; S. Fahy, E. Madden, M. Banek; K. Kearney, C. Trill (captain), E. O’Connor; E. Power (0-1, Moycullen), M. Glynn (2-2,); I. Davoren (0-1), V. Crowley (1-4, 0-2 frees), C. Cleary (0-3,); E. Noone (0-4), L. Kelly (1-2), E. Nic Dhonnacha. Subs: K. Slevin (1-1), for Fahy, 42 mins; L. Hynes, for Cleary, 49 mins; C. Boyle, for Nic Dhonnacha, 49 mins; K. Flaherty, for Banek, 51 mins; M. Mulryan, for Power, 55 mins.



Mayo: A. Mahon; S. McCarney, L. Moran, G. Gavin; A. Moffat, M. Hession, L. Conway; E. Murray (0-1), N. O’Malley; S. Walsh (0-2, 0-1 free), L. Dowling (1-3), A. Kennedy; L. Sheehy, C. Barrett (0-1), H. Finn. Subs: C. Nyland, for Murray inj., 24 mins; Murray back-on, for Conway, half-time; A. Dunleavy, for Moffat, half-time; E. Tracey, for Sheehy, 52 mins.