Galway U14 Ladies Wins Connacht Title – Report and Reaction

The Galway U14 Ladies Football Team produced a stunning win on Saturday in the Connacht Final beating Roscommon by 9-7 to 1-2.

The team now go into the All-Ireland Platinum Series in May.

The report from Darren Kelly.

After the game, Darren spoke to Galway Manager Trevor Clohessy.