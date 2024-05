Galway U14 Ladies Qualify for All-Ireland Platinum Final – The Manager’s Reaction

Galway’s U14 Ladies Footballers are through to the All-Ireland Platinum Final following an impressive win over Kildare in Rathleague Co Laois on Saturday.

The team will face Cavan in the final following Cavan’s win over Tyrone in the other Semi-Final.

Manager Trevor Clohessy spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.