Galway U14 Hurling Feile Draws made last night

The draws for the Galway Hurling Féile 2019 took place last in Cheevers, with the competition starting in the last week of April.

Toddie Byrne Cup
Group A
Kinvara
Carnmore
Oranmore-Maree
Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Group B
Sarsfields
Athenry
Castlegar
Meelick-Eyrecourt

Group C
Gort
Turloughmore
Pádraig Pearses
Clarinbridge

Group D
Kilnadeema-Leitrim
Loughrea
Ardrahan
Ballinderreen

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1 Moycullen
Cois Fharraige
Killimor
Cappataggle

Group 2 Craughwell
Michael Cusacks
Kilconieron
Salthill-Knocknacarra

Group 3 Killimordaly
Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry
Mullagh-Kiltormer
St. Thomas

Group 4 Sylane
Portumna
Ballygar
Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough

Toddie Byrne Shield
Group 1
Annaghdown
Abbeyknockmoy
Rahoon/Newcastle
Mícheál Breathnach

Group 2
Ballinasloe
Tommy Larkins
Liam Mellows

