Galway U14 Hurling Feile Draws made last night

The draws for the Galway Hurling Féile 2019 took place last in Cheevers, with the competition starting in the last week of April.
Toddie Byrne Cup
Group A
Kinvara
Carnmore
Oranmore-Maree
Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Group B
Sarsfields
Athenry
Castlegar
Meelick-Eyrecourt
Group C
Gort
Turloughmore
Pádraig Pearses
Clarinbridge
Group D
Kilnadeema-Leitrim
Loughrea
Ardrahan
Ballinderreen
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1 Moycullen
Cois Fharraige
Killimor
Cappataggle
Group 2 Craughwell
Michael Cusacks
Kilconieron
Salthill-Knocknacarra
Group 3 Killimordaly
Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry
Mullagh-Kiltormer
St. Thomas
Group 4 Sylane
Portumna
Ballygar
Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough
Toddie Byrne Shield
Group 1
Annaghdown
Abbeyknockmoy
Rahoon/Newcastle
Mícheál Breathnach
Group 2
Ballinasloe
Tommy Larkins
Liam Mellows