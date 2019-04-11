Galway U14 Hurling Feile Draws made last night

The draws for the Galway Hurling Féile 2019 took place last in Cheevers, with the competition starting in the last week of April.

Toddie Byrne Cup

Group A

Kinvara

Carnmore

Oranmore-Maree

Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Group B

Sarsfields

Athenry

Castlegar

Meelick-Eyrecourt

Group C

Gort

Turloughmore

Pádraig Pearses

Clarinbridge

Group D

Kilnadeema-Leitrim

Loughrea

Ardrahan

Ballinderreen

Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1 Moycullen

Cois Fharraige

Killimor

Cappataggle

Group 2 Craughwell

Michael Cusacks

Kilconieron

Salthill-Knocknacarra

Group 3 Killimordaly

Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry

Mullagh-Kiltormer

St. Thomas

Group 4 Sylane

Portumna

Ballygar

Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough

Toddie Byrne Shield

Group 1

Annaghdown

Abbeyknockmoy

Rahoon/Newcastle

Mícheál Breathnach

Group 2

Ballinasloe

Tommy Larkins

Liam Mellows