2 October 2024

Galway U-17 and U-19 Championships draw to a close

The Galway minor football and hurling championships are nearing completion, while the U-19 football county final line ups will also be decided in the coming days.

Galway minor A football championship semi-finals:

Claregalway vs Tuam Stars in Knockdoemore at 12:00 on Sunday, Oct 6th.

Oranmore-Maree vs Corofin in Oranmore at 1:30 on Sunday, Oct 6th.

Minor B football county final:

Monivea-Abbey vs An Cheathrú Rua in Pearse Stadium at 11:00 on Sunday, Oct 6th.

U-19 A football North board championship final:

Dunmore Machales vs Mountbellow-Moylough in Milltown at 7:45 tonight, Oct 2nd.

U-19 A football West board championship final:

Oranmore-Maree vs Killannin in Oughterard at 7:45 tomorrow, Oct 3rd.

U-19 B football west board championship final:

An Ceathrú Rua vs St. Michael’s in Killannin at 7:30 next Wednesday, Oct 9th.

U-19 B football North board championship final:

Kinvara vs Menlough/ Padraig Pearses (venue TBC) at 8:00 next Wednesday, Oct 9th

U-19 C football championship North board final:

Milltown vs Cortoon Shamrocks in Dunmore at 8:00 tomorrow, Oct 3rd.

U-19 C football championship West board final:

Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór vs Oughterard next Saturday, Oct 12th. Time and venue TBC

Minor A hurling championship final:

Athenry vs Oranmore-Maree next Sunday, Oct 13th. Time and venue TBC.

Minor B hurling championship semi-final:

Portumna vs Gort in Kilbeacanty at 11:00 on Sunday, Oct 6th. Winner plays Kinvara in the final.

Minor B1 hurling championship final:

Pádraig Pearses vs Fr Joe Walsh’s next Sunday, Oct 13th. Time and venue TBC

Minor C hurling championship final replay:

Ballinderreen vs Abbeyknockmoy next Sunday, Oct 13th. Time and venue TBC.

