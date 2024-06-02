Galway two from two in All-Ireland Senior Group Stages – Report and Reaction

A goal from Shane Walsh five minutes from time was enough for Galway to push on and win their second game of the group stages of the all-Ireeland Senior Football Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Galway’s 1-12 to 0-11 win was hard earned but with Armagh comfortably winning also, it means the teams will meet in two weeks with the winner guaranteed a place in the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

The Full Time Report from Jonathan Higgins

Jonathan caught up with Galway Manager Padraic Joyce after the game

Jonathan also spoke to Galway’s Matthew Tierney

Galway: C Gleeson (0-2, two ’45’s); J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, L Silke; P Conroy, J Maher; J Heaney, M Tierney (0-2), C Darcy (0-1); C Hernon (0-1), S Walsh (1-4, three frees), C McDaid (0-1).

Subs: D Ó Flaherty for Hernon (45), S Mulkerrin for Daly (45), T Culhane for McDaid (52), C Sweeney for Heaney (55), L Ó Conghaile for Maher (65), K Molloy (0-01) for Mulkerrin (blood, 70). e

Westmeath: J Daly; J Gonoud, K Maguire, J Dolan; S McCartan (0-01), R Wallace (0-2), D Lynch (0-1); R Connellan (0-1), A McCormack; J Lynam, R O’Toole, C Drumm; S Baker, J Heslin (0-5, five frees), R Forde (001).

Subs: L Loughlin for Forde (52), S Allen for Gonoud (55), S Smith for Baker (55), K Martin for Lynam (69), D Scahill for Dolan (inj., 70).

Ref: N Cullen (Fermanagh).