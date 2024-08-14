Galway Trio Named on 2024 Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

Electric Ireland, proud sponsor of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, is pleased to announce 15 outstanding performers from the 2024 Minor Hurling season, as it reveals the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year and the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year.

As Electric Ireland take a look back at their 13th year in partnership with the GAA, the 2024 Championship brought a season full of talent, flair and big match-ups, with plenty of minor and major moments – from lining out in the All-Ireland Final to pulling on the county jersey for the first time.

In a thrilling series of games, Tipperary were crowned champions after an epic encounter against runners-up Kilkenny. In the final, nothing could separate the teams after 60 minutes. Ultimately, after extra-time, a 13-man Tipperary conquered an immensely talented Kilkenny team in what will go down as a game for the ages.=

In this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year, the top two teams Tipperary and Kilkenny, represent 9 of the 15 spots, with Tipperary players taking five places and Kilkenny having four representatives on the squad. Semi-finalists Galway took three spots, with other beaten semi-finalist Clare having two representatives. One player from Wexford also features on the panel.

Electric Ireland has also announced this year’s Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year: Tipperary’s Euan Murray. The Tipperary playmaker was at the heart of so much of the Premier county’s play throughout the championship while also producing some brilliant scoring displays, and none more impressive than the 1-4 in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway and a 4-point haul in the final against Kilkenny.

2024 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Seán Kelly (Galway and St Thomas’)

2. Sean McNamara (Clare and Clooney-Quin)

3. Cathal O’Reilly (Tipperary and Holycross-Ballycahill)

4. Larry Phelan (Kilkenny and James Stephens)

5. Jack Dollard (Kilkenny and Glenmore)

6. Jonah Donnellan (Galway and Pádraig Pearses)

7. Dara Kennedy (Clare and Ballyea)

8. Tiarnan Ryan (Tipperary and Holycross-Ballycahill)

9. Kevin Buggy (Kilkenny and Erin’s Own)

10. Jake Mullen (Kilkenny and Shamrocks Ballyhale)

11. Euan Murray (Tipperary and Durlas Óg)

12. Billy O’Brien (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Seán O’Brien (Wexford and Rathgarogue Cushinstown)

14. Brian Callanan (Galway and Ardrahan)

15. Cillian Minogue (Tipperary and Durlas Óg)

Rob Crabbe, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Championship delivered another thrilling season, culminating with an epic final between Tipperary and Kilkenny. Once again, Electric Ireland is delighted to announce the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year and continue to celebrate both the minor and major moments that contribute to the overall success of these young athletes. Each of the 15 players selected demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication throughout the Championship, playing a crucial role in their teams’ achievements.”

Uachtarán CLG, Jarlath Burns, said: “A huge congratulations to each player named in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. The standard of play in this competition reaches new heights every year and we were privileged once again to witness the skill and passion of these young athletes as they represent their counties. I’m excited to see what the future holds for these talented individuals as they continue on their hurling journeys. A special acknowledgement must go to Euan Murray of Tipperary for earning the title of 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year, Euan’s performances throughout were exceptional and he was a vital part of Tipperary’s success.”

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year and Football Player of the Year will be unveiled on Wednesday, 21st August 2024.