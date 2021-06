print

History will be made this weekend when Galway will host the very first women’s game in the history of RLI and indeed the country this Saturday at the Swamp.

Galway Tribeswomen welcomes the Dublin City exiles in the first game of a double header at 2pm followed by the Galway Tribesmen who also play the first game of their new season against the Dublin City Exiles with their game kicking off at 4pm.

Declan Twomey spoke to John Mulligan about the games on Saturday.