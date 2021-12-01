Galway Tribesmen to play in 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup

Rugby league Ireland Grand Final champions the Galway Tribesmen have officially accepted an invitation to take part in one of the most prestigious Rugby league competitions in the World, The Betfred Challenge Cup.

The Betfred Challenge Cup is the biggest cup competition in Rugby League worldwide and begins on the weekend of January the 15th and 16th with the first round of games. The final, traditionally held in Wembley, will take place this year at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The draws for the first and second rounds will be held on Tuesday the 14th of December and will see the Tribesmen joined by the Welsh and Scottish National Champions Bridgend Blue Bulls and Edinburgh Eagle and by other teams who are classed for this draw as community or amateur teams.

The following teams will enter the First Round draw, with ties to be played on the weekend of January 15-16:

Army, Bentley, Bridgend Blue Bulls, Edinburgh Eagles, Ellenborough Rangers, Featherstone Lions, Galway Tribesmen, Great Britain Police, Hunslet Club Parkside, Jarrow Vikings, Leigh Miners Rangers, Lock Lane, London Chargers, Milford, Navy, Orrell St James, Pilkington Recs, RAF, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, Stanningley, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Thornhill Trojans, Upton, West Hull, Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks, York Acorn.

In the Second Round draw, they will be joined by the following 10 teams from Betfred League 1 – with Second Round ties to be played on the weekend of January 29-30:

Doncaster, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, London Skolars, Midlands Hurricanes, North Wales Crusaders, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions, West Wales Raiders

First Round (14 ties) – January 15-16

Second Round (12 ties) – January 29-30 – Betfred League 1 clubs enter

Third Round (6 ties) – February 12-13

Fourth Round (10 ties) – February 26-27 – Betfred Championship clubs enter

Fifth Round (5 ties) – March 12-13

Sixth Round (8 ties) – March 26-27 – Betfred Super League clubs enter

Quarter Finals – April 9-10

Semi Finals – May 7-8

Betfred Challenge Cup Final 2022 – Saturday May 28 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium