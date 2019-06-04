Galway Tribesmen Return To Winning Ways

Galway Tribesmen 46 Carlow Barracudas 4

The Tribesmen returned to winning ways with a comprehensive victory over new outfit ‘Barracudas’ from Carlow. The past week has been one of mixed fortunes for the Galway men, after being soundly beaten by All Ireland champion ‘Longhorns’ and then hosting the inaugural Under 19 Galway 9’s last weekend.

The game, which was played at the picturesque NUIG Dangan sports ground began in typical fashion with both sets of forwards testing each other and with some tenacious defending on display.

It did not take long for the Tribesmen to register their first score when their big prop ‘Terry’ Abayomi broke through the Barracuda defence on the goal line. Abayomi doubled the Tribesmen lead and his own tally when he crossed again shortly after. Ben Eadie added the two points for the conversion and the Galway men were 10 points ahead.

A period of sustained pressure by the Barracudas near the Tribesmen line almost got them on the scoreboard, but strong defence over a repeat set which was due to a goal drop out, kept the Carlow men out. The Tribesmen quickly turned defence into attack and a break down the middle by James ‘Junior’ Kennedy led to a score by scrum half Eamon Byrne.

The Barracudas continued battling and managed to register 4 points around the half hour mark. The score was quickly countered however as Kennedy scored twice in quick succession. This put the scores at 28-4 to the Tribesmen and this was how the scores remained to the half time break.

The game resumed as the first had ended with the Tribesmen applying all the pressure. A strong run by second rower Darragh Byrne earned him four points to put the scores at 32-4. By this stage, the consistent pressure from the Tribesmen combined with a number of injuries on the Barracudas side led to the Tribesmen enjoying large periods of possession. An inspired break by substitute Alex Simpson and some great ball handling skills set up Kennedy for his hat trick. A further touch down by Stand Off Cian Nugent put the scores at 46-4 and this was how the game ended.

After one loss and one win the Tribesmen now look forward to hosting Dublin City Exiles at South Park, The Claddagh next Saturday (8th June) This fixture over the last couple of years has proven to be a tough close encounter and next week’s game should be no different. Kickoff is at 2pm