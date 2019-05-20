Galway Tribesmen Ready For New Rugby League Season

It’s that time of the year again for the Galway Tribesmen Rugby League team to take to the field. Although training has been in full swing for the last number of weeks, the team has not had the opportunity to test itself yet due to the 1st round game being postponed until later in the calendar.

2018 was a good year for the Tribesmen, who once again managed to qualify for the ROI final, only to be beaten by the emerging powerhouse of Rugby League in Ireland, The Longhorns. This time around the Galway team will be hoping to go one further and recapture their form of a few years ago when they went on to win the All Ireland trophy.

The first action for the Tribesmen is actually an away trip to the Longhorns in Ashbourne, Co Meath

this coming Saturday (25th) This will no doubt be a tough encounter and will provide a good gauge of where the team stands and what they need to do to be competing at the ‘business’ end of the season. The team has been bolstered by a few ‘significant’ players returning after a hiatus as well as some talented emerging youth. The first home fixture will take place on the 1st June against the newly formed Barrow Cudas from Carlow at NUIG Dangan.

As a club, the Tribesmen have always tried to be innovative and at the forefront of developments in the game and this year is no different. The club will be hosting the inaugural national under 19 nine aside competition. This is the first time that there has been any competitive under 19 activity outside the greater Dublin area and so represents a milestone not only for the Tribesmen but also for Rugby League Ireland. The competition will take place on Sunday 26th June at Southpark, The Claddagh and kicks off at 11.30am. The tournament will also be preceded with a training session of the Irish clubs elite squad who have a number of upcoming fixtures. All are welcome to attend both events.

The Galway Tribesmen would like to thank our 2019 season sponsors, C2 Security, Hyundai Galway and Tonery’s Bar and we also look forward to welcoming all our supporters both new and existing throughout the summer months.