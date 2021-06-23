Galway Tribesmen open 2021 Campaign with defeat to Dublin City Exiles

print

The Tribesmen opened their 2021 campaign with a visit from the Dublin City Exiles. The two teams had not met since 2019 in the All-Ireland semi-final due to the truncated ‘Covid’ season last year. But old rivalries were very pronounced from the very first second, as both teams demonstrated very robust defences in the initial exchanges.

Strong running by Tribesmen Matthew ‘Shaggy’ Towey and Mata Fifita and helped the Tribesmen gain good field position but bruising tackling from the Exiles led by Denny McCarthy and Captain Barry Treanor thwarted the Galway men’s advances. A break down the left-hand channel by the Exiles resulted in the scrum half Matt Kennerson crossing the white wash after 7 minutes to put the Exiles in front. With Kennerson converting his own try, the Exiles were 6 points to the good.

However, the Tribesmen quickly reacted and an organized set of six followed by some clever footwork led scrum half Ryan Guilfoyle to register the first four point for the Galway men.

From the restart the Tribesmen continued to exert pressure but an intercept try from Kennerson extended the Exiles lead and the conversion put the 12-4 ahead.

The Galway men continued to pressurize and good link play between half backs Liam Marmion and Guilfoyle allowed substitute Barry Walsh to cross for a try. At this stage the Tribesmen were enjoying a sustained period of pressure and a strong drive by Abdulhag Abayomi created an opportunity as he crossed the line to score a try. The Exiles, however, were not going to relinquish their grip on the game and some strong running resulted in a scoring chance for centre Will Weaver. With the try converted the scores were 18-8 to the Exiles and this was how the half finished.

The Exiles restarted the game kicking off the Tribesmen. The ferocity of the tackles continued and unfortunately for the Galway men, the influential Marmion had to leave the field through injury.

The Dublin men capitalized on this and quickly registered another score. This score was now 24-8 and the Tribesmen faced an uphill battle. The Tribesmen kept working and gained a good field position close to the opposition’s goal posts and managed to claw back another try with a great individual effort from Daithi Joyce from acting halfback. From the restart the Exiles resumed the upper hand and registered another couple of scores and the game finished at 34-18 to the Dublin men.

The 1st team now have a couple of weeks to regroup before they face the current All Ireland champions ‘The Longhorns’ from Co Meath. However the 2nd team will face the reformed Waterford Vikings at Southpark, The Claddagh next Saturday at 2pm.