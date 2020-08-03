Galway Tribesmen Off To Winning Start

As the Covid19 restrictions are gradually lifted and we all adopt to this ‘new normal’, the Galway Tribesmen Rugby League team commenced a series of games last Saturday in what will be a truncated mini All Ireland tournament 2020. The first match was against the Barracudas from Carlow and took place at the Claddagh in somewhat damp and heavy conditions.

The game commenced with the Tribesmen kicking off to the Barracudas and for the first couple of minutes the Carlow men were firmly pinned by solid defence in their own 20 metre area until a ball steal in a tackle relieved the pressure.The resulting penalty allowed the Barracudas to mount some pressure of their own and they quickly worked their way down the field. A couple of strong runs by their big forwards created a gap to allow centre Caomhan Brennan in for the first score of the game after just 6 minutes. The try was converted by Fiach Millward to give the Barracudas a 6-point lead.

The Tribesmen restarted the game and once again had the Barracudas under pressure with some heavy hits led by captain Matthew Towey (Shaggy) and veteran campaigner Andrew Atonio (Mika) which led to the Barracuda runner being bundled into touch. With the Tribesmen now in possession, they began to make good inroads with some strong carries from debutant Allen Laggia down the right channel, but a series of handling errors led to the Carlow men being camped once again in the Galway red zone. Some clever plays by the Barracudas half backs created space for Sam Cullen to sneak in for their second try on the 20-minute mark, with the conversion slotted over by Millward the scores were now 12-0 to the Carlow men.

The Tribesmen resumed play and again tackled ferociously at the Barracuda end of the field, although it was a little over enthusiastic and a penalty was conceded by Alex Simpson for a high tackle on his opposite number. The introduction of Peter Ryan from the bench lifted the Galway men and sustained pressure near the Barracudas line allowed Matthew Towey to stretch over the line to register their first points of the game. With the conversion kicked by Seosamh McDonagh the scores were now 12-6 to the Barracudas and this was how the first half finished.

The second half commenced with the Barracudas kicking off to the Galway men. A concerted period of play inside the Barracudas 20 metres area paid off when Andrew Atonio crashed over from short range to add another 4 points. Again, McDonagh added the two points to put the scores level at 12 points each.The Carlow men kicked off to restart the game and once again the Galway men picked up the attack with strong running from other debutants Oisin Foden and Ross Maxwell. However, the next period was characterized by numerous handling errors by both teams as both sets of players tried to assert some authority and take control.

As the heavy conditions underfoot began to take its toll on both teams, the Tribesmen managed to retain possession for a couple of back to back sets. A strong surge down the right-hand side of the pitch dictated by Ryan and McDonagh created a slight gap for Daithi Joyce to slide over for a try. With the conversion missed the Tribesmen were now leading the game for the first time at 16-12.

The Tribesmen were close to extending the score line on severaloccasions, but sloppy handling resulted in the ball being turned over. A strong rally by the Barracudas in the closing stages meant that the Galway men had to cling on to preserve the four-point advantage. They just about managed to accomplish this, and the game finished 16-12 to the Tribesmen however both teams deserve credit for the way they fought to the end in a tough battle in difficult and different circumstances.

The Tribesmen now host the Cork Bulls at the Claddagh on the 15th August, reviving old rivalries and friendships and promises to be an exciting challenge. They then host the ‘finals day’ on the 22nd August, which will showcase three games back to back, highlighting the best of Rugby League talent that Ireland has to offer.