Galway Tribesmen and Tribeswomen looking forward to a big 2021

As a famous football coach once said ‘You can’t always control circumstances. However, you can always control your attitude, approach, and response’ The Covid 19 pandemic has certainly proved that you can’t always control circumstances and the Galway Tribesmen did well to participate in a few games last year and make it through to the All-Ireland grand final despite the uncertain backdrop of continually changing restrictions. However, the club has certainly channelled their attitude and response and 2021 will hopefully be big year for them.

As well as fielding two men’s teams, the club are very proud to announce that for the first time they will be fielding a lady’s team which will compete in the inaugural All Ireland Women’s rugby league competition. The club are also proud to announce a new main club sponsor in Whatsfordinner.ie. and both the men and women’s team will be sporting new kits displaying the Whatsfordinner.ie logo.

Whatfordinner.ie is a Restaurant and Off Licence Delivery Service and has numerous locations across the country including Galway City. The club will also retain other sponsorship partners such as C2 Security, Newell Roofing Products, Manatex and Carroll’s Bar.

With the recent relaxing of Covid restrictions, all teams will be reporting for training on Wednesday 12th May at South Park, Claddagh at 7pm.

Anyone who has an interest in playing for the men or women’s teams or would like to get involved in the club as a volunteer is more than welcome.

You can contact the club through their Facebook page @GalwayTribesmenrugbyleague or on Instagram @galwaytribesmen. If the easing of Covid restrictions continue to go to plan the club hopes to be in action in early July when once again they will be aiming the retain the All-Ireland trophy that they last won in 2016.