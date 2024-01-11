Galway Bay FM

11 January 2024

Galway Triathlon Club to host event for newcomers to the sport

Galway Triathlon Club will host a New To Tri event in Pálás Cinema, on Wednesday January 24th from 8pm – 9pm.  The evening offers those interested in taking up triathlon this year the opportunity to find out more about the sport of triathlon from members of Galway Triathlon Club.

With over 200 adult members, Galway Triathlon Club is active across all aspects of swim, bike and run with weekly training hosted for members of all ages and abilities. From group swimming sessions catering to all levels of athlete, to weekly supported sea swimming (Summer only), the mixed ability long run and weekly track sessions, group bike spins, both indoor and outdoor as well as strength and conditioning sessions, there are lots of options to suit all levels of interest and fitness. So whether you are already an avid swimmer, cyclist or runner or maybe haven’t dipped your toe in the sea or been on a bike since your early years, Galway Tri Club’s fun, vibrant and very social activities will have you signing up to your first triathlon in no time!

The New To Tri event is open to all who are interested in joining the club and finding out more about taking up triathlon this year. Admission to the event is free and will include a general triathlon information session for the new triathlete, training tips, demonstrations and an opportunity to meet and chat with many members of Galway Triathlon Club.

To register to attend the event please go to www.galwaytri.ie if you have any queries on the event please email [email protected] and let’s make 2024 your year to take the plunge into something new, you never know where it may lead you!

