Galway Trail Running added to Athletics Ireland Official Club Roster

It has been confirmed that Galway Trail Running has been added to the official Athletics Ireland roster of clubs.

This makes the club the country’s second trail and mountain running club.

A group set up by Francis Kelly through WhatsApp in September 2020 now has a membership of over 130 with more showing interest by the week.

Francis was an avid roadrunner recovering from an injury sustained from a marathon and was seeking an alternative, so he delved into the world of trail running.

It didn’t take long for the 33-year-old Francis to get the ball rolling on a more organised take on trail running in the County of Galway.

It soon became apparent that Francis had found a niche for many runners and athletes around Galway.

The next step for Francis and the Club committees is to get members signed up online and host official trail races in Galway.

Francis spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport

If you are interested in trail running or would like to try something new, you can contact Galway Trail Running on their Facebook and Instagram pages.