Galway Top Connacht U20 Football Championship Group following win over Sligo – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Footballers have gone top of the Connacht U20 Football Championship following a hard fought 2-16 to 2-12 win over Sligo in Tuam Stadium on Wednesday Night.

With Leitrim shocking Mayo in Ballinamore, Derek Savage’s side tops the group with two games left against Leitrim and Roscommon.

The score was 1-11 to 1-6 at half time with Galway scoring 1-5 without reply with the goal coming from Conor Heneghan after Sligo found the net through Conor Walsh.

Galway upped their game in the early stages of the second half and a goal from Colm Costello gave them the perfect start.

However, Sligo responded with a goal from Ronan Noland to set up a storming finish.

Here is the commentary from Tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer.

Tommy Devane spoke to Manager Derek Savage following Galway’s win.

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Matthew Thompson.