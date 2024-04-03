Galway Bay FM

3 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Top Connacht U20 Football Championship Group following win over Sligo – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:
Galway Top Connacht U20 Football Championship Group following win over Sligo – Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s U20 Footballers have gone top of the Connacht U20 Football Championship following a hard fought 2-16 to 2-12 win over Sligo in Tuam Stadium on Wednesday Night.

With Leitrim shocking Mayo in Ballinamore, Derek Savage’s side tops the group with two games left against Leitrim and Roscommon.

The score was 1-11 to 1-6 at half time with Galway scoring 1-5 without reply with the goal coming from Conor Heneghan after Sligo found the net through Conor Walsh.

Galway upped their game in the early stages of the second half and a goal from Colm Costello gave them the perfect start.

However, Sligo responded with a goal from Ronan Noland to set up a storming finish.

Here is the commentary from Tommy Devane and Kevin Dwyer.

Tommy Devane spoke to Manager Derek Savage following Galway’s win.

Tommy also spoke to Player of the Match Matthew Thompson.

Share story:

Corrib Celtic Ladies on the verge of making history in Sunday's Connacht Cup Final

This Sunday, Corrib Celtic will attempt to win the Connacht FA Ladies Senior Cup for the first time when they take on Manulla in Umbro Park, Castlebar (Ki...

Mervue United Women looking to win Connacht FA Shield this Sunday

Mervue United is a club with great history and tradition and this Sunday they hope to add another chapter when they face Gurteen in the Connacht FA Ladies...

LIVE STREAM: Connacht U20 Football Championship Galway v Sligo

Join us for the live online stream of the Connacht U20 Football Championship Galway v Sligo. The action kicks off at 6:15pm at Tuam Stadium. Don’t miss ...

Celtic Challenge begins for Galway's U17 Hurlers on Saturday

The 2024 Electric Ireland Celtic Challenge competition gets underway on Saturday 6th April with 37 teams from all 32 counties taking part in one of the mo...