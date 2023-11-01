Galway to start FBD League with Leitrim clash

The FBD Connacht Football League fixtures are confirmed for 2024. Galway will start the new year with a semi-final against Leitrim on Friday night, January 12th in the Connacht Air Dome, where all the competition’s fixtures will be held. The Tribesmen won the corresponding fixture at the start of 2023 by 3-21 to 1-13, with Rob Finnerty top-scoring for Galway with 2-7.

Quarter Finals – Friday 5th January: Mayo Vs London and Sunday 7th January: Sligo Vs Roscommon

Semi-finals – Friday 12th January: Leitrim Vs Galway and Saturday 13th January Winners Mayo/London Vs Winners Sligo/Roscommon

Final – 12th/13th January