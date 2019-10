Galway to meet Laois in Leinster opener next year

Galway hurlers will open their Leinster Championship campaign next May with a trip to newly-promoted Laois. A weekend off will then be followed by a trip to Wexford and home games against Kilkenny and Dublin to complete the provincial round-robin. The full fixture list for next year’s Leinster SHC is:

Round 1, 9/10 May

Dublin v Kilkenny

Laois v Galway

Wexford Bye

Round 2, 16/17 May

Kilkenny v Laois

Wexford v Dublin

Galway Bye

Round 3A, 23/24 May

Wexford v Galway

Round 3B, 30/31 May

Dublin v Laois

Round 4, 6/7 June

Laois v Wexford

Galway v Kilkenny

Dublin Bye

Round 5, 13/14 June

Kilkenny v Wexford

Galway v Dublin

Laois Bye