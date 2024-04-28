Galway to host Natural World’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition in August

The Kingfisher in Galway will host the prestigious Natural World’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition on August 24th and 25th.

Set against the backdrop of Galway’s vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, this thrilling event will showcase the world’s best natural strongmen and women as they battle for the coveted titles.

The Natural World’s Strongest Man and Woman Competition is expected to draw over 150 athletes from every corner of the globe, including powerhouse competitors from America and Australia.

The promoter of the event is Matty Costello and he spoke to John Mulligan.