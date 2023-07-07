Galway to host FIDE rated Galway Blitz Chess Championship

Galway City is to host a International Chess Federation (FIDE) rated 18-round Galway Blitz Chess Championship on Saturday the 15th of July.

Blitz chess (more commonly known as speed chess) simply refers to a game of chess that has a fast time control. Speed chess is fun to watch and to play.

Many notable players will be involved including the All Ireland Classical Champion International Master Tarun Kanyamarala, the All Ireland Blitz Champion Woman International Master Trisha Kanyamarala, along with International Master Oleg Gubanov and other notable titled players.

This event is welcome to players of all levels and any person can register without any previous requirements.

Registration here – https://www.icu.ie/events/1714